'Mass exodus' of Indian techies from US? AI disruption and layoffs deepen H-1B visa uncertainty

More than 50,000 tech jobs have vanished globally in early 2025 alone, as companies grapple with artificial intelligence (AI) disruption and aggressive cost-cutting. This was revealed in a recent report by Financial Express.

Industry giants like Microsoft, Meta, CrowdStrike, and Block have led the latest wave of downsizing, leaving thousands of workers, especially Indian professionals on H-1B visas, facing uncertain futures in the United States (US).

A viral Reddit post has stirred intense debate, suggesting that the US may soon witness a "mass exodus" of Indian and Chinese professionals as AI reduces demand for tech talent and anti-immigrant sentiment intensifies.

“Companies may need fewer employees to complete the same amount of work... In 2-3 years, we’ll see many return home,” the post said.

AI and the erosion of job security

Many commenters agreed that AI is rapidly replacing routine tasks in sectors like tech and consulting.

One wrote, “If you’re not worried about your career in the age of AI, you’re simply not paying attention.”

While AI may not yet handle all complex tasks, it's becoming capable enough to reduce the need for entry- and mid-level employees. This, combined with an expanding US domestic talent pool, is raising tough questions about the long-term need for skilled foreign workers.

The H-1B visa programme, designed to attract talent in fields where local expertise is lacking, is now under fresh scrutiny.

Critics claim it has been “widely misused”, with many visa holders brought in for routine roles rather than advanced or specialised work.

Alongside automation concerns is growing political unease about immigration.

“The U.S. is becoming increasingly anti-immigrant, and layoffs are fueling that sentiment,” one post observed.

Should you return to India?

Amid the anxiety, some practical voices urged caution and planning.

“Live below your means. If your company offers strong roles in India, consider relocating, especially if permanent residency seems out of reach,” said a Reddit user. Another warned that even a green card might not guarantee long-term security if skills aren’t upgraded.

While AI may not replace all jobs, it is changing how companies think about staffing. As automation progresses, offshoring may slow down, and even domestic hiring could face disruptions.