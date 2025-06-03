JP Morgan’s Sanoke Viswanathan to lead FactSet as CEO from September 2025

FactSet, a global leader in financial data and analytics, has announced that Sanoke Viswanathan, a seasoned executive from JPMorgan Chase, will become the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective early September 2025.

Vishwanath will replace Phil Snow, who is stepping down after a 30-year career at FactSet, including a decade as CEO, as per a report by Stock Titan. Snow will be continuing as a senior advisor until the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Viswanathan brings a formidable resume to FactSet.

During his 15-year tenure at JPMorgan, he held leadership positions such as CEO of International Consumer and Wealth, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of the Corporate and Investment Bank. He also spent time at McKinsey & Company, where he co-led the global corporate and investment banking practice.

Meanwhile, Phil Snow also leaves behind a robust legacy. Under his leadership, FactSet more than doubled its revenue and delivered double-digit EPS growth and shareholder returns. The board praised his role in positioning the company as a cutting-edge financial intelligence platform.

Robin A Abrams, Chair of FactSet’s Board of Directors, said the board is “excited to welcome Sanoke”.

Viswanathan, for his part, acknowledged FactSet’s reputation for innovation, saying, “It’s an honour to lead FactSet’s remarkable team. I look forward to building on its momentum and delivering sustainable growth through new technologies and services.”