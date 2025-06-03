DU student arrested for killing fellow student | Here's what happened

An 18-year-old Delhi University (DU) student was arrested for allegedly killing a fellow student in south Delhi's Sanjay Van area, police said, adding that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

On Sunday evening, June 1, a Jahangirpuri resident came to Mehrauli police station, mentioning that her 18-year-old daughter had gone for classes at the School of Open Learning, Delhi University in the morning but did not return home.

Around noon, the victim told her mother that she would return shortly, a senior police officer said. When she did not return, the complainant received a call from the father of the victim's friend stating that his son, Arshkrit, had been attacked with a knife in Sanjay Van and was hospitalised in Pitampura.

The woman and her husband searched for the victim in Sanjay Van, but couldn't find her. The complainant alleged that Arshkrit, who had past altercations with the victim, may have lured and abducted her, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation was taken up. The footage of CCTV cameras of the area were examined and as per the version of the complainant's family, Arshkrit Singh was apprehended, the officer said. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Singh disclosed that he had called the victim on the pretext of meeting at Sanjay Van and took her to the interior portion of the jungle at a secluded place. He killed her by stabbing and strangulation, the officer said.

After killing her, he tried to burn the body. While attacking the victim with the knife, he sustained minor injuries. After that he fled away and went to hospital for treatment. Upon his instance, the body was recovered. More sections were added in the case.

Singh was arrested and the weapon of offence was recovered at his instance, police said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.