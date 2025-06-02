Who is the Bengaluru techie who assaulted auto driver? Why is she now saying, "I'm not against Kannada or Karnataka"?

Days after a video of her assaulting an autorickshaw driver went viral, Pankhuri Mishra, a Bengaluru-based Information Technology (IT) professional, has issued a public apology, seeking forgiveness from the driver and the people of Karnataka.

As per a report by The News Minute, Mishra, who was arrested by Bellandur Police on May 31, appeared before the media on Sunday, June 1, accompanied by her husband.

With folded hands, she expressed regret for her actions, particularly toward the driver, Lokesh, and his family.

“I am not against Kannada or the people of Karnataka,” she said, requesting compassion in light of her pregnancy.

What happened?

The incident took place near Centro Mall in Bellandur, where a minor road-related disagreement turned ugly. Mishra alleged that Lokesh’s autorickshaw had grazed her two-wheeler. The verbal exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with Mishra caught on video assaulting Lokesh with a slipper, shouting abuses, and issuing threats.

Lokesh recorded the confrontation, and the video quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp reactions.

Public outrage and arrest

The video sparked widespread condemnation from autorickshaw unions and Kannada activist groups, who accused Mishra of violent behaviour and cultural insensitivity. Several groups demanded strict legal action, interpreting her aggression and remarks as a sign of disrespect toward the local community.

Police tracked Mishra soon after the complaint and arrested her. She was released on bail after her statement was recorded.

Her apology video has since gone viral, with many online users debating whether it signals genuine remorse or a damage-control effort.