Chennai court sentences Anna University sexual assault accused to 30 years imprisonment & Rs 90,000 fine

On May 30, 2025, a special court in Chennai, presided over by Justice Rajalakshmi, sentenced Gnanasekaran to 30 years in prison and imposed a Rs 90,000 fine in the Anna University sexual abuse case. Earlier that week, a Mahila Court had found him guilty on all 11 charges, supported by documentary and forensic evidence, reported India Today.



The assault took place around 8 pm on December 23, 2024, when Gnanasekaran, a Kottur resident who operated a biryani stall near Anna University, allegedly entered the campus, sexually assaulted a female student in a secluded area, and attacked her male friend.



Police reports further state that Gnanasekaran recorded the entire incident and used it to video blackmail the victims.



Investigation and legal proceedings

Following his arrest on December 25, 2024, by the Greater Chennai Police, Gnanasekaran was remanded to judicial custody.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed under Madras High Court directives, filed a chargesheet in the Mahila Court. Charges were framed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.



Later, Gnanasekaran’s petition for discharge, citing insufficient evidence, was countered by the Tamil Nadu Police, and the court upheld the charges.



Political reactions

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the sentencing but accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of attempting to shield Gnanasekaran, crediting AIADMK protests for ensuring justice.



Photographs of Gnanasekaran with DMK functionaries surfaced post-arrest, fuelling a political controversy. While the DMK denied ties, BJP leader K Annamalai alleged that Gnanasekaran was a DMK student wing office-bearer, sharing images of him with party leaders.



Before sentencing, Gnanasekaran sought leniency, citing his mother’s poor health, but the court proceeded with the 30-year sentence and fine.