AP signs MoU with YouTube and Tesseract, here is what students stand to gain

The Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YouTube and Tesseract US Inc to establish a Creator Academy in the State.

The MoU was signed by Teja Dharma, President of Tesseract, Gautam Anand, Vice-President of YouTuble APAC, and Katamneni Bhaskar, Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Minister for IT and Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh.

The initiative comes at a time when India and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a massive boom in the digital and creator economy. With an eye on the future, the state government has decided to embark on a strategic collaboration with YouTube and Tesseract.

This partnership aims to build skills and boost growth in Andhra Pradesh's digital industry, helping India become a global leader in creativity. The Creator Academy will serve as a Centre of Excellence for Creative Content Development, focused on building digital skills.

As per the MoU, Google will support curriculum, technology, and expertise, while Tesseract will handle infrastructure and daily operations. YouTube will provide industry knowledge, channel support, and best practices training to help students grow their digital presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said, "I am delighted to collaborate with YouTube to empower India's creative economy. I am confident that this partnership will unleash and harness the creative energies of Andhra Pradesh's youth, and make us the leaders in the digital economy. This partnership will also enhance skill development to facilitate the growth of the digital ecosystem in India."

In response to this, Gautam Anand, Vice-President of YouTube, APAC, said, "YouTube has continued to serve as the thriving home of India's creative economy, empowering millions to share their stories, and build sustainable careers. We're thrilled to partner with the Andhra Pradesh Government in taking the lead to boost India's creator economy."

He went on to add, "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering skills and growth within Andhra Pradesh's dynamic creative industry, while inspiring a wave of creativity across the nation. We look forward to working together to empower the next generation of Indian creative talent, and are confident in the power of this partnership to help realise India's potential as a global wellspring of creative excellence."