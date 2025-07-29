Layoffs shake tech industry: Why upskilling is crucial and 5 smart ways to start

A

The ongoing wave of layoffs, however, may just be the beginning. Industry experts predict that more companies will follow suit in the months ahead.

The announcement has sent ripples through the Indian IT ecosystem, which is one of the country's top employment generators and a major contributor to its GDP.

According to Layoffs.fyi, over 80,150 employees across 169 tech companies have lost their jobs in 2025 alone.

The impact is not just professional but deeply personal, with many now grappling with EMIs, rent, and household expenses amid job uncertainty. In this unsettling scenario, one thing stands out more clearly than ever – the need for constant learning through upskilling and reskilling.

In a world where technology evolves at lightning speed, adapting is no longer a choice but a necessity.