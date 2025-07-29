Layoffs shake tech industry: Why upskilling is crucial and 5 smart ways to start
Global economic uncertainties, rapid technological shifts, and the explosive rise of Generative AI have sparked a cascade of layoffs across tech companies worldwide. The tremors can be felt in India as well.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a major player in India’s Information Technology (IT) sector, recently announced plans to cut 2% of its workforce, which means slashing 12,000 middle and senior-level roles, over the coming financial year.
In the face of this, upskilling and reskilling become crucial, as noted in a report by News18.
Why is upskilling now non-negotiable?
The ongoing wave of layoffs, however, may just be the beginning. Industry experts predict that more companies will follow suit in the months ahead.
The announcement has sent ripples through the Indian IT ecosystem, which is one of the country's top employment generators and a major contributor to its GDP.
According to Layoffs.fyi, over 80,150 employees across 169 tech companies have lost their jobs in 2025 alone.
The impact is not just professional but deeply personal, with many now grappling with EMIs, rent, and household expenses amid job uncertainty. In this unsettling scenario, one thing stands out more clearly than ever – the need for constant learning through upskilling and reskilling.
In a world where technology evolves at lightning speed, adapting is no longer a choice but a necessity.
Why must tech professionals prioritise upskilling?
“The rapid rise of AI is fundamentally transforming jobs. With that, the skills required to perform jobs are changing at an unprecedented rate," explains Ruchee Anand, Head of LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.
As noted by News18, she highlights creativity, strategic thinking, and problem-solving as the most in-demand soft skills among Indian recruiters. " AI literacy, once considered niche, is now essential across roles, with 95% of Indian business leaders prioritising AI skills over traditional experience," Anand added.
What are the benefits of upskilling in tech?
Keeping pace with tech innovation: The IT industry evolves rapidly with innovations in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. Upskilling ensures professionals remain future-ready.
Faster career progression: Gaining new competencies opens doors to high-paying roles, leadership tracks, and cross-domain opportunities.
Improved job security: As automation replaces routine tasks, those with advanced or niche skills become indispensable.
Boosted productivity: Mastery of modern tools and practices enhances efficiency and output quality.
Meeting market demands: Businesses need professionals who can tackle modern tech challenges and upskilled talent keeps companies competitive and agile.
How to reskill?
In the face of an evolving digital ecosystem, these strategies can help professionals stay relevant and job-ready:
Online certifications and courses: Platforms like Coursera, edX, Udemy, LinkedIn Learning, and Pluralsight offer flexible courses in cloud computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, DevOps, and more. Earning certifications from providers like AWS, Microsoft, Google, or CompTIA can significantly enhance your résumé.
Tech bootcamps: Accelerated programmes by providers like Simplilearn, UpGrad, Scaler, or Coding Ninjas offer hands-on training with job placement support, which is ideal for those seeking quick skill transitions.
Company-led learning: Take advantage of employer-sponsored learning portals, upskilling partnerships with EdTech platforms, or internal workshops. These are often tailored to the latest industry needs.
Real-world projects and GitHub: Work on open-source projects or personal side projects to gain hands-on experience. Contributions on GitHub not only build technical skills but also demonstrate initiative to potential employers.
Hackathons and developer communities: Joining events like hackathons or participating in tech forums (eg, Stack Overflow, Reddit, Dev.to) provides exposure to real-world challenges, team problem-solving, and peer learning.
What are the other long-term upskilling options?
Advanced degrees: Consider a Master’s or Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science, AI, or IT Management for deep domain expertise.
Independent learning: Build your own tools, apps, or automations as self-driven projects to reinforce learning and showcase creativity.
The wave of layoffs is a wake-up call for professionals across the tech industry. Upskilling isn't just about gaining new knowledge – it’s about survival, resilience, and future-proofing your career