"Determined to contribute meaningfully to society": Student studying in USA wins prestigious scholarship

Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha, hailing from Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship by MPOWER Financing, a fintech company known for its financial assistance to promising students.

Manjunatha, who is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Software Engineering at Arizona State University, USA, will receive an amount of $1000, which roughly amounts to 83,000 INR, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The scholarship awarded to Manjunatha is part of MPOWER Financing’s broader commitment towards distributing over $1,20,000 (roughly 1 crore INR) to deserving students, with a special focus on students of Indian origin. According to a statement by the company, assisted by its algorithm, the scholarship was awarded to Manjunatha “based on her outstanding academic performance, leadership potential, and commitment to community impact.”

Manjunatha, grateful for the recognition, stated, “It is a validation of my dedication, resilience, and commitment to making a lasting impact. With this support, I am even more determined to excel, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Duncan Moss, Head of Marketing at MPOWER Financing, added, "Financial barriers should never stand in the way of student potential. We are honoured to support brilliant minds like Thrupthi, who embody leadership, dedication, and a drive to give back to their communities.”

As part of the community outreach initiative, students of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM), Bantakal, conducted a hands-on learning session at Atal Tinkering Lab, Karnataka Public School, Hiriadka in Udupi on Saturday, July 27.

The programme aimed to spark interest in innovation, STEM education and creative problem-solving among school students through interactive and engaging activities.The session was focused on 'IoT Applications' including the basics of electronics and sensor-based systems, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Students were introduced to Arduino programming, LED control, and simple automation using sensors. Demonstrations were conducted using TinkerCAD simulators, allowing participants to visualize and test real-time circuit designs.