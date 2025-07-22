"It’s a criminal breach of trust": Over 600 professionals left in limbo as TCS indefinitely delays onboarding

In what could be described as one of the most serious employment crises in India's IT sector, over 600 experienced professionals who accepted job offers from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) find themselves unemployed and financially distressed after the company indefinitely delayed their onboarding without prior notice.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, calling for urgent intervention in what they term as "exploitative practices" and a "criminal breach of trust" by one of India's largest IT service providers.

The affected professionals, with experience ranging from 2 to 18 years, come from across the country, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. These lateral hires had resigned from their previous organisations after receiving formal offer letters with specific joining dates from TCS, only to be turned away at company premises on their designated joining day.

Turned away at company gates

"When employees reached their assigned location for joining, security guards prevented them from entering the premises to speak with HR. Despite showing their offer letters, they were informed that their names were not on the onboarding list and denied entry," explained Harpreet Singh Saluja, Advocate at Bombay High Court and President of NITES, in an exclusive interview with EdexLive.

The situation has left hundreds of families in financial turmoil. Many professionals had relocated or made substantial personal and financial arrangements in anticipation of joining TCS. Now unemployed, they are struggling with household responsibilities, EMIs, rent, and basic livelihood needs.

What makes the situation more distressing is TCS's complete lack of communication with the affected employees. "These employees are attempting to contact HR personnel, but their calls are not being answered. They have written numerous emails, yet the company refuses to respond," Saluja revealed.

Unlike the Infosys case involving fresh graduates, this situation impacts seasoned professionals who were already employed. "All these employees were working in different organisations as lateral hires. Some applied for better opportunities at TCS, while others were directly approached by the company," Saluja explained.

Breach of trust and legal implications

The crisis extends beyond financial implications. "There are three major issues: loss of employment, loss of pay, and breach of trust. The company has effectively taken away their livelihood. If TCS cannot provide onboarding, they have no right to jeopardise these professionals' financial stability," Saluja stated.

The psychological impact on affected professionals is severe. NITES receives "desperate calls and emails from professionals who feel abandoned and deceived" daily. Many have elderly parents, children, and educational fees to manage, making their situation particularly dire.

Saluja characterised the situation as a "criminal breach of trust," emphasising that offer letters with joining dates constitute binding agreements. "Once an agreement is mutually consented to by both parties, it becomes a binding document. In such cases, the company should pay salaries regardless of onboarding delays."

Escalating crisis and government action

The problem may worsen significantly. Currently affecting those with July joining dates, Saluja warns that without ministerial intervention, "the numbers will rise gradually in coming months. It could reach 1,000 or 2,000 people if August or September joining dates are similarly delayed."

NITES has requested that the Labour Ministry direct TCS to provide official, time-bound commitments for onboarding, offer compensation for the delay period, extend Employee Assistance Program access for mental health support, and explore suitable alternative positions within the organisation.

Saluja highlighted a concerning trend in the IT industry: "The industry has normalised layoffs and onboarding delays to the extent that companies no longer face repercussions for such actions." He stressed that this involves "a major company, not some normal startup engaging in unprofessional practices."

NITES is now awaiting the Ministry of Labour and Employment's response. "The appropriate authority is the Ministry of Labour and Employment. They will need to pass an order against TCS if necessary," Saluja stated.

The case represents a critical test of India's commitment to protecting employee rights and maintaining ethical employment practices in the country's IT sector. As hundreds of families await resolution, the government's response could set important precedents for corporate accountability in employment matters.