Bengaluru man held for Rs 2 lakh work-from-home job scam

Karkala sub-division police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Bengaluru for allegedly defrauding a resident of over Rs 2 lakh through a fake work-from-home job offer. The accused, identified as Shridhar V from Yeshwanthpur, was apprehended on Thursday, July 24.

According to a report by The Times of India, Udupi SP Hariram Shankar stated that police seized several items used in the crime, including a Rs 10,000 mobile phone, three ATM cards from different banks, Rs 1.74 lakh in cash, and froze an additional Rs 7,086 in the accused’s bank account.

According to the complaint, Ramesh Naik, a resident of Nalkuru village under the Hebri police station, had applied for a data entry job via the Lokal Jobs app in December 2024 after seeing an advertisement for “Sunshine HR Solution”. He was contacted by individuals claiming to represent the company via mobile calls and WhatsApp messages.

Between December 19, 2024, and June 20, 2025, Naik was allegedly tricked into making 98 payments through Google Pay and PhonePe on various pretexts such as security deposits, account setup charges, and error correction fees, amounting to Rs 2.02 lakh in total.

A case was registered at Hebri police station under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrest was made under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harsha Priyamvada and Circle Inspector (CI) Manjappa DR, with Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Ravi BK of Hebri Police Station leading a team, including personnel from Ajekar station and other units, to Bengaluru. After questioning, the accused was remanded to judicial custody.