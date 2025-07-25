Whopping Rs 11.2 lakh a year on school fees? What’s the viral Reddit post about?

A Reddit post has taken social media by storm. But why? A post says that a couple working at Google spends a whopping Rs 11.2 lakh every year for their child’s education.

An unverified user, who claims to work at a junior level in a small wealth management firm, reportedly said he ran into the couple’s financial details while reviewing a client file, said a report by News18.

“I randomly came across a financial plan draft of a young couple who both work at Google and make around Rs 60 lakh per annum combined. When I was going through their yearly cash flow, I was stunned to see Rs 11.2 lakh listed just for their single child’s school fees”, read the post.

It further said, “The Redditor then compared their lifestyle to his own, saying: “This is the first time I’ve come across such numbers. I’ve heard of Rs 2–4 lakh per year, maybe even Rs 5–6 lakh, but Rs 11.2 lakh? And here I am, debating a thousand times whether I should spend Rs 20–30 lakh on a good MBA”.

The post, which was shared on July 24, received over 1,200 upvotes, seizing the platform by storm with the discussions that followed. The debate revolved around rising education costs, class differences, changing choices, and privilege.

One user commented: “What many people don’t realise is that money operates like an old boys’ club… What you’re really buying, whether it’s a school, a neighbourhood, or a summer camp, is the opportunity for your kids to be around the affluent, to absorb their mindset, and to make choices as if they already belong."

In reaction, another said, “Their taxes probably pay for a few kids’ education in a government school, and one politician’s kid studying abroad."

Another said: “High fees are a feature, not a bug. These schools are meant to keep the 0.1 per cent in and everyone else out."

“Even if I could afford the most expensive schools, I’d still prefer to send my child to a good school, not necessarily a fancy one”, came a Redditor with another view.

In June, a LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based Ankur Jhaveri went viral after he estimated that raising a child in a metro city costs approximately Rs 13 lakh per year, factoring in school fees, tuition, and other related expenses. According to his calculation, parents would need a gross annual income of around Rs 55 lakh to comfortably support this lifestyle.