Viral video: Delhi school uses AI to show students their dream careers

Sapphire International School in Delhi is winning over social media after the school posted a video of students witnessing their dream careers come to life via Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The video shared by the school on Instagram shows the moment students catch a glance of themselves as future astronauts, engineers, doctors, and more – and their reaction swinging from surprise to sheer delight!

The AI-powered session leverages generative tools to design personalised career simulations based on each student’s stated interests. As vivid visuals are projected onto a classroom screen, students see themselves in professional environments – from operation theatres to space stations and laboratories. The goal is to help them envision their future through the lens of emerging technologies, reported the Free Press Journal.

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing thousands of views and drawing widespread praise. In the comments, viewers expressed their appreciation for the initiative.

One user remarked, “This is what 21st-century learning should look like.”

Influencer Tanya Khanijow added, “The way they’re hyping each other up is so effortless.”