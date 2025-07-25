“This is about our health and dignity": Worm in food at SPPU canteen sparks protest, students demand accountability

Located near the Departments of Sociology, Chemistry, and Physics, the Refectory is one of SPPU’s primary canteens, offering affordable meals to students. However, this isn’t the first time its hygiene standards have come under fire. Past complaints have included reports of cockroaches, glass shards, and even a piece of rubber being found in meals.

Following the latest incident, students staged protests demanding strict action against the mess contractor and the university administration. Their primary demands include comprehensive pest control and consistent cleanliness measures.

“This is about our health and dignity. How long will they keep turning a blind eye?” one student questioned.

Dammratna Gaikwad, Youth City President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale Group), Pimpri-Chinchwad, submitted a written memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, urging immediate intervention.

According to a report by The Democrat, the university administration has assured students that steps will be taken. These include regular pesticide spraying, repairs to hostel infrastructure, and stricter monitoring of food safety protocols.

With exams around the corner, students remain concerned about the health risks posed by the unhygienic conditions. Many say they’re tired of empty promises and are calling for transparent accountability this time.