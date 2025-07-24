Osmania University BSc, BCom, BA, BBA, Pharma-D results for June exams OUT!

Osmania University (OU) has declared the results for various undergraduate (UG) courses on its examination portal. Students enrolled in the following courses can now check their results online:

BSc (Honours) Regular (Choice Based Credit System - CBCS)

BSc (CBCS) Regular

BCom (CBCS) Regular

BBA (CBCS) Regular

Bachelor of Fashion Technology ((Research and Value) - RV)

Pharma-D programmes (6-year and 3-year YDC)

The results are now out on the university’s official website, providing students a centralised platform for students to check their academic performance, reported The Times of India.

The results, released today, Thursday, July 24, 2025, can be accessed via the official website at www.osmania.ac.in. Students can now access the results and download mark sheets from here.

How to check OU June 2025 results?

Students can follow these steps to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University at www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Examination Results’ section or directly access the results at www.osmania.ac.in/examination-results.php.

Step 3: Choose your course and semester from the list of declared results

Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number

Step 5: Submit the information, view, and download your marksheet for future reference

Students facing difficulties in accessing their results may reach out to the university’s examination office for further assistance.



Established in 1917, Osmania University (OU) is one of the oldest universities of India and first in Hyderabad, a former princely state. The university continues to serve thousands across Telangana and outside, across various disciplines through regular and semester-based examinations.