Indian Army to release Agniveer results 2025 soon; here’s how to check

The Indian Army will soon disclose the results of the Agniveer exams. While the date and time of the results' release have not yet been confirmed, candidates can expect them at any time this week.

Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, once they have been declared.

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.

The objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format was used in the computer-based exam. Candidates had to try 50 questions in an hour or 100 questions in two hours, depending on the type of application.

The results will be accessible in PDF format and by region. To stay informed about the release, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website.

To view your results, simply follow these steps: