EXCLUSIVE: After online outrage over delayed onboarding, TCS says “We will honour all offers”

A day after EdexLive published a report detailing how over 600 experienced professionals were left stranded by indefinite onboarding delays at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the company has officially responded. In an exclusive statement sent to EdexLive, TCS said:

“We can confirm that, as always, TCS is committed to honour all offers we have made, whether it is to freshers or experienced professionals. Everyone who has received an offer from TCS, will be onboarded. The joining dates are decided as per business demand and in some cases, they do get adjusted to meet our business needs. We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon.”

In the report yesterday, July 22, EdexLive had cited serious allegations from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), and described how lateral hires — many with 2 to 18 years of experience — were denied entry at TCS premises on their scheduled joining day, despite carrying official offer letters.

Read the story here: Over 600 Left in Limbo as TCS Indefinitely Delays Onboarding

According to Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES and Advocate at Bombay High Court, these professionals had quit previous jobs and relocated based on firm onboarding dates issued by TCS.

“Security guards turned them away, saying their names weren’t on the list,” he told EdexLive. Efforts to reach HR allegedly went unanswered, adding to the confusion and distress.

The fallout has left affected employees grappling with unpaid EMIs, rent, and household expenses. NITES has now approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking intervention. Their demands include compensation for the delay, mental health support through Employee Assistance Programmes, and alternate internal placements.

Saluja had warned that the issue could grow, affecting those with August and September joining dates unless timely action is taken. While TCS’s assurance offers some hope, NITES maintains that legal and ethical accountability must follow.