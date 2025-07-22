Move to the UK without job offer; free ballot for 2-year visa ends soon for young professionals

A new opportunity has opened for young Indians aspiring to gain work and study experience in the United Kingdom (UK). The second and final round of applications under the India Young Professionals Scheme is now live.

The free ballot began today, July 22, at 1.30 pm IST and will accept entries until 1.30 pm IST on July 24. A total of 3,000 slots have been allocated for 2025, the bulk of which were filled during the February ballot. The remaining places are up for grabs in this final July window.

This special visa programme, as highlighted by Financial Express, offers Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 the chance to live, work, or pursue short-term study in the UK for up to 24 months.

To be considered, applicants must first enter the ballot, a process that is free of cost. However, only one entry per person will be accepted. Those selected at random will receive an invitation to formally apply for the visa.

As per Financial Express, successful entrants must then complete the application within 90 days, which includes paying a visa fee of £319, an immigration health surcharge of £1,552, and submitting biometric data.

Applicants must meet several eligibility criteria: they must hold a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification, possess savings of at least £2,530 (roughly Rs 3 lakh), and hold Indian citizenship.

Importantly, while the visa has an age cap of 30 years, individuals turning 31 after their visa is granted can remain in the UK for the full duration of its validity.

Those selected can travel in and out of the UK freely while their visa is active, offering a flexible pathway for both professional and academic growth abroad.