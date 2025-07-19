Registration window for IB ACIO 2025 – Grade II / executive posts opens at mha.gov.in

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has now opened the application window for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO) Grade II/Executive posts. According to a report by The Times of India, this intake – largest in years – is aimed at filling over 3,717 vacancies.

Who’s eligible for IB ACIO Grade 2 recruitment?

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Must be between the ages of 18 and 27. However, age relaxations are applicable – five years for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST), three years for Other Backward Class (OBC), and additional relaxations for ex-servicemen, departmental candidates, and others.

Basic computer proficiency is desirable but not mandatory.

Selection Process for IB ACIO Grade 2 recruitment

The selection test includes three tests:

Tier 1: One-hour-long objective test for 100 marks covering general Awareness, Aptitude, Reasoning, English, and General Studies. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer. Tier 2: Descriptive paper for 50 marks that includes an essay and English comprehension. Tier 3: Interview round for 100 marks to assess personality and suitability for intelligence tasks.

Pay scale for IB ACIO Grade 2 recruitment

This is an exciting opportunity for candidates interested in internal security and intelligence roles within the central government. On clearing all three stages, candidates will be appointed under Level 7 of the 7th CPC with a monthly pay ranging between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400 along with allowances including House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), and special security allowance.

How to apply?

Interested candidates may follow the steps below to register online:

Visit the official website at https://www.mha.gov.in Click on “IB ACIO Grade 2/Executive 2025 recruitment” Register and fill the online application Upload your photo and signature Pay the application fee online or through an SBI challan

Application fee for IB ACIO Grade 2 recruitment