Odisha bandh today over student's suicide after sexual harassment

Odisha today, Friday, July 17, has come to a halt after the Odisha Congress party, backed by at least eight opposition parties, called for a statewide 'bandh' to protest the state government's inaction, reported NDTV.



The protest was sparked by the tragic death of a 20-year-old college student who set herself on fire earlier this week, frustrated by the lack of action on her sexual harassment complaint.



Shops across the state remained closed, and public transport stayed off the roads as opposition parties held widespread protests demanding justice for the young woman.



Police deployed to maintain order

Authorities deployed large numbers of police teams across Odisha. Tight security measures were put in place to ensure the protests remained peaceful and to prevent any disruptions.



Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das stressed that the bandh was not about politics but about standing up for justice. "Every school, college, and university is at risk if we don't act now," he said.



The Congress has demanded the resignation of the state's Education Minister, the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), and the Member of Parliament (MP), holding them responsible for their alleged failure to act on the student's complaint and ensure her safety.



What to function today?

Markets, commercial establishments, schools, and colleges will stay shut, with roads expected to wear a deserted look as vehicular movement remains suspended, according to Odisha TV.

Essential services, including pharmacies and ambulances, will function normally.

Though there’s no official word on government offices and banks closing, operations may be affected due to lower attendance. Train services could also see disruptions amid widespread protests and demonstrations.

A tragic loss

The 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore attempted self-immolation last week after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department.



Despite filing a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her concerns were ignored. She passed away on Monday, July 14, during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.