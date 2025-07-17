Female junior doctor assaulted, kicked in abdomen while on duty at GMC Jammu; medicos launch strike

A shocking incident of violence against doctors has once again gripped the medical community, this time at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

On Wednesday, July 16, shortly after a terminally-ill patient died in the emergency department, a female postgraduate doctor was physically and verbally abused and kicked in the abdomen by an attendant. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, sparking outrage and a strike by junior doctors.

The CCTV footage has now gone viral on social media platforms, renewing the longstanding concerns regarding the safety of junior doctors across hospitals, which is a persistent issue for the medical community.

The patient, reportedly referred from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with a severe brain haemorrhage, had been under critical care for several days at GMC Jammu before succumbing to respiratory arrest around 11.30 am on Tuesday, July 15. Following the announcement of his death, a group of agitated relatives stormed the emergency ward.

In the CCTV footage that has since surfaced, a female attendant can be seen verbally abusing and physically assaulting two female junior doctors, including a first-year PG doctor and a third-year MD Medicine student.

One of them was kicked in the abdomen and is now hospitalised with internal bleeding, sources informed EdexLive.