Female junior doctor assaulted, kicked in abdomen while on duty at GMC Jammu; medicos launch strike

A shocking incident of violence against doctors has once again gripped the medical community, this time at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.
On Wednesday, July 16, shortly after a terminally-ill patient died in the emergency department, a female postgraduate doctor was physically and verbally abused and kicked in the abdomen by an attendant. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, sparking outrage and a strike by junior doctors.
The CCTV footage has now gone viral on social media platforms, renewing the longstanding concerns regarding the safety of junior doctors across hospitals, which is a persistent issue for the medical community.
The patient, reportedly referred from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with a severe brain haemorrhage, had been under critical care for several days at GMC Jammu before succumbing to respiratory arrest around 11.30 am on Tuesday, July 15. Following the announcement of his death, a group of agitated relatives stormed the emergency ward.
In the CCTV footage that has since surfaced, a female attendant can be seen verbally abusing and physically assaulting two female junior doctors, including a first-year PG doctor and a third-year MD Medicine student.
One of them was kicked in the abdomen and is now hospitalised with internal bleeding, sources informed EdexLive.
Doctors stage protest, services shut
In response to the attack, resident doctors launched a flash strike, halting all emergency and outpatient (OPD) services.
Dr Sandeep Singh, President of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), GMC Jammu, said, “Our one and only demand is to arrest the culprit who kicked the PG doctor in the abdomen. The doctor suffered internal bleeding and is also admitted to the GMC right now. We have called for a strike until our demands are met. Incidents like this keep happening, and it is high time security measures are improved to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”
The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Students Association (JKMSA) also issued a statement demanding justice, adding, “The recent assault on doctors at GMC Jammu is deeply disturbing and utterly unacceptable. Violence against doctors has sadly become a recurring trend. If we fail to raise our voices today, it will set a dangerous precedent. Justice must be delivered swiftly, and concrete steps must be taken to ensure the safety and dignity of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir.”
College administration responds
The hospital administration also condemned the attack, highlighting the need for tighter security for doctors and medical staff in hospitals.
Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean of GMC Jammu, told EdexLive, “The patient, a 65-year-old man, was brought in a critical condition, referred from PGI Chandigarh. He was discharged from PGI due to poor prognosis and was moved to GMC Jammu to be closer to home. After being admitted to the hospital for 4-5 days, he was taken into emergency care after his condition deteriorated.”
The GMC administration has confirmed that an First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the attackers. Junior doctors are demanding not just arrests, but long-term solutions starting with tighter security in emergency wards and hospital campuses.
“This is a common occurrence, and it is not right. These are young doctors just doing their duty. However, there is no security for them. Currently, security in medical colleges is outsourced, and it is not sufficient. At the very least, all emergency wards across all hospitals and medical colleges should be staffed by a police force to ensure these incidents do not occur,” he added.
The medical fraternity across the country continues to express solidarity with the assaulted doctors, calling for stricter implementation of laws protecting healthcare workers from violence.