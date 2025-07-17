Class 8 student behind hoax bomb threats sent to Delhi college & schools

According to India Today, Delhi Police have identified a 12-year-old Class 8 student from a Delhi school as the sender of bomb threat emails to St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Dwarka on July 15.



The student sent the emails as a prank, officials said. The child was detained for questioning and released after counselling.



Panic gripped these institutions after the emails caused widespread panic on Tuesday morning, July 15.



St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School received threatening emails claiming multiple bombs had been planted on their premises.



The email to St Stephen’s College, received around 7.15 am, mentioned four IEDs and two RDX bombs, warning they would explode by 2 pm.



Swift response by authorities

Following the threats, both campuses were evacuated, and students were sent home. Bomb detection and disposal squads, Delhi Fire Services, and local police conducted thorough searches.



As per reports, police teams from Delhi's Maurice Nagar Police Station sealed off the areas and searched the premises but found no suspicious items.



Delhi Fire Services received calls about the threats at 8.01 am from St Thomas School and at 8.50 am from St Stephen’s College, with fire tenders dispatched immediately to both locations.



More schools targeted later

On Wednesday, July 16, seven additional Delhi schools received similar bomb threat emails, all later confirmed as hoaxes after detailed investigations.

The targeted schools included Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Prudence School branches in Paschim Vihar and Pitampura, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, and St Thomas School in Paschim Vihar.



India Today reported that this was the third consecutive day of fake bomb threats targeting schools in the city, leading to repeated panic and disruptions.