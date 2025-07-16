British Council: Enabling UK universities to set up campuses in India — the process

A

The British Council plays a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of UK university campuses in India. It views the setting up of International Branch Campuses in India as a natural next step in the deepening of India and UK education collaboration. British Council has been engaged in delivering the UK-India Education Research Initiative for the past 19 years along with the Newton Bhabha Programme.

For the past 4 years the Going Global Partnerships (GGP) and the International Science Partnership Fund (ISPF) programmes have encouraged partnership between higher education institutions in the UK and India.

British Council and the UK Higher education sector welcomed the focus on Internationalisation and Globalisation of the Indian Higher education sector in the National Education Policy 2020.

Following the adoption of NEP 2020, we have been actively sharing with UK institutions the emerging opportunities for partnership and engagement arising from the rapid liberalisation of India’s regulatory framework.

We signed the Mutual Regulation of Qualification agreement that makes it possible to utilise the articulation opportunities through joint and dual degrees.