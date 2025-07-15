A 17-year-old intermediate student dies of heart attack

A 17-year-old intermediate second-year student of Jyotibha Phule Gurukul School for Boys, Bathini Manitej, died of heart attack on Monday, July 14, at Karunapuram in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanmakonda district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to in-charge Principal Srinivas, Manitej collapsed after exercising in the school playground in the morning. Srinivas and a teacher rushed the boy to the MGM Hospital in Warangal, where doctors found his heartbeat weak and did some medical tests. After some time, the doctors declared that the died of heart attack, according to Srinivas.

The in-charge princiapl informed that Manitej's father Kumaraswamy, a resident of Singaram village in Shayampet mandal, came to the school and handed over some tablets to the boy as he was unwell, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to find out the reasons for the boy's death.

In more news...

Three school students travelling on a two-wheeler motorcycle were killed in a road accident near Mathigiri in Hosur on Monday evening, July 14.

The deceased are identified as J Madhan (14), near Mariyamman Temple, a Class 9 student of a Seventh Day Adventist Matriculation School near Mathigiri, B Aryan Singh (13), Class 8 student of a same school and M Harish (14) a Class 9 student of a Government Higher Secondary School at Anthiwadi both are from Midigarapalli, stated a report by The New Indian Express.