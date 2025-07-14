Odisha’s OUAT releases UG results, keeps August counselling schedule intact

Candidates awaiting their Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) undergraduate entrance results can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The OUAT is set to announce the 2025 entrance examination scores today, July 14, as per the latest update highlighted by Hindustan Times.

Applicants can view their individual scorecards by accessing the official OUAT website at https://ouat.ac.in .

Interestingly, the university had earlier revised the schedule for result publication, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. An official notification from OUAT clarified that the declaration of entrance scores (percentiles), rank lists, and the release of admission intimation letters would be rescheduled.

While the scorecards are now being released today, the rank announcement is slated for July 18. Following that, candidates will be able to download their intimation-cum-rank cards starting July 24. Despite these adjustments, the counselling period remains unchanged and will run from August 4 to August 13.

As reported by Hindustan Times, candidates keen to check their results can do so by following a simple process. They should visit ouat.ac.in, select the OUAT UG Result 2025 link visible on the homepage, and then enter their login credentials on the new page.

Once submitted, the result will appear on the screen. It is advisable to download and keep a printed copy of the scorecard for future reference. For those seeking more comprehensive information, including counselling details and the exact process for admission, the OUAT website remains the best point of reference.