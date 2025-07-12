Maharashtra polytechnic admissions: First round results released, students have 72 hours to accept

According to a report by Money Control, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has released the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 12, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their results on the official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students must log in using their registered ID and password to access their seat allotment status. The result will mention the name of the institute and the course allotted to the student.

To check their seat allotment status online, students need to visit dte.maharashtra.gov.in and click on the link for "CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025" on the homepage. After entering their login ID and password, they can view the seat allotment result and download the allotment letter for future reference.

Critical 72-hour window for seat acceptance

Students who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 face a tight deadline between 13 July and 15 July 2025 to complete several mandatory steps. They must accept the seat by logging into the official website, pay a non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1,000 online, and download their seat allotment letter.

Additionally, students must visit either the ARC or their allotted college with original documents for verification before the last date. Failure to report may result in the cancellation of the seat.

Second chance for unallotted students

Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 still have opportunities ahead. They can participate in CAP Round 2, where a list of vacant seats will be released, and such candidates will be allowed to fill a fresh option form for the next round.

Students are advised to follow all deadlines strictly and keep monitoring the official website for updates related to CAP Round 2 and subsequent rounds.