Assam CM announces major educational push: 80 new model schools coming to tea estates

The Assam government will establish 80 additional model schools in tea garden areas while introducing several new educational initiatives, including mid-day meal schemes for higher classes and smart classroom facilities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

According to a report by The Times of India, the chief minister made these announcements during his interaction with headmasters of Tea Garden Model Schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas on Thursday, July 10.

Sarma outlined the state's ambitious vision to transform the educational landscape in tea garden areas through the establishment of 200 model schools across 800 tea estates statewide. The initiative builds on the success of 118 schools that were inaugurated in November 2022 and are currently operational in tea garden areas.

The chief minister emphasised the government's commitment to promoting enrollment from diverse communities in tea garden schools to foster better integration and harmonious relationships among students from different backgrounds.

To address student dropout concerns, the government is exploring the extension of mid-day meal programmes to Classes 9 and 10 students, expanding beyond the current coverage from nursery to Class 8. Additionally, smart boards and smart classrooms will be introduced in the model schools to modernise the learning environment.

The state government plans to enhance school infrastructure while improving service conditions for teachers posted in model schools. To ensure student attendance in remote areas, bicycles will be provided to students from Class 6 onwards.

Sarma also reviewed the functioning of 57 Adarsha Vidyalayas across the state, which were established to nurture talent, values, and creativity through high-quality education in remote areas. The government will formalise one year of compulsory apprentice training for BEd students in both the tea garden model schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas.

In a move to boost student motivation and health, the chief minister announced the government's consideration of introducing a School Breakfast Programme alongside mandatory health checkups for students.

The chief minister also assessed various performance metrics, including teacher strength, pass percentages, and student attendance rates in the model schools during his interaction with the headmasters.