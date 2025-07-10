Missing Manipal student traced to Ernakulam, reunited with father

Siddharth Karwal, a 23-year-old student from Rajasthan who was reported missing from his hostel in Manipal earlier this week, was located in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Wednesday morning, July 9.

Manipal police, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), successfully located Siddharth and ensured his safe return.

Police sources told The New Indian Express that Siddharth was found alone at Ernakulam Railway Station and appeared disoriented. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he had left the hostel voluntarily due to mental health issues.

He later informed officials that he had been undergoing mental depression and chose to leave the hostel premises without informing anyone.

Student's father, Jitendra Kumar, had filed a missing person's complaint at Manipal police station on July 7. He had arrived at the MSAP hostel in Manipal that morning to meet his son, only to find his room vacant.

Siddharth's clothes and mobile phone were still in the room, raising immediate concern. The hostel caretaker had last seen Siddharth leaving the premises around 10.30 pm on July 6.

Following the complaint, the police launched a search operation, tracking his possible movement using transit CCTV footage and other leads.

"The cooperation from the RPF was helpful in locating the student safely," said an official from the Manipal police station. Siddharth has been reunited with his father, and further support was being extended to him.