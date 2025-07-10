HP TET 2025: Over 6,700 teaching aspirants to appear as admit cards go LIVE

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has issued admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2025 session, covering Junior Basic Training (JBT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Sanskrit examinations. According to a report by The Times of India, candidates can now access their hall tickets through the official website.

The examinations are scheduled for July 12, 2025, with the JBT TET from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the TGT Sanskrit TET from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Both tests will run for two and a half hours each.

Massive candidate turnout

The numbers reflect a strong interest in teaching positions across the state. The JBT TET has attracted 5,731 registered candidates, while 1,046 aspirants will appear for the TGT Sanskrit examination. To accommodate this large number, HPBOSE has designated 51 exam centres for JBT and 43 centres for TGT Sanskrit across Himachal Pradesh.

Download process

Candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting www.hpbose.org, clicking the 'TET' link, and entering their application number and date of birth. The board emphasises that admit cards are mandatory for entry into examination halls.

Key guidelines

Aspirants must verify all details on their admit cards, including personal information, exam centre location, and timing. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to the board. The HPBOSE helpline (01892-242192) is available for assistance.

On examination day, candidates must arrive early with valid photo identification alongside their admit cards. The board maintains strict guidelines regarding permissible items and examination conduct.

Dr Major Vishal Sharma, HPBOSE Secretary, has assured the smooth conduct of the examinations and the timely distribution of admit cards to all registered candidates.