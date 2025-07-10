Draft guidelines for Multiple Entry & Exits in HEIs released, UGC inviting feedback till July 30

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a public notice seeking comments on its Draft Guidelines for Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (ME-ME) in academic programmes offered by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) throughout India.

This reform is consistent with the broader aim of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes flexible academic pathways, lifelong learning opportunities, and student mobility between fields and institutions.

“ME-ME ensures students who exit can earn a certificate after completing 1 year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after 2 years of study, or a Bachelor's degree after a 3-year programme with no academic loss and also with the provision to re-enter the academic programme to upgrade qualification,” the notice reads, as per a report by Shiksha.

The concept of Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit gives students more options for how they pursue higher education. Here’s the suggested structure, and what students will be awarded for each year of education they finish:

After one year, they will graduate with a Certificate in their field of study, which includes vocational and professional programmes.

After two years, they will have received a diploma.

After three years, they get a bachelor's degree.

If they re-enter the programme at a later date to improve their qualifications, they won’t lose out on academic credits or won't need to start over.

This method is intended to address the issues that students encounter when they are forced to drop out of school due to financial constraints, personal responsibilities, or other reasons.

The ME-ME methodology not only facilitates re-entry but also validates previously completed learning, so as to avoid academic loss.

According to the UGC, the recommendations provide a framework for integrating ME-ME in HEIs in an organised and consistent manner. The key provisions include:

Standardised credit-based learning modules that are consistent with the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF).

Clear rules for certification, assessment, and re-entry practices.

Flexibility in combining vocational education with traditional academic streams, making programs more industry-aligned and outcome-driven.

The text also emphasises the importance of higher education institutions adapting their curriculum design, administrative infrastructure, and student support services to efficiently integrate ME-ME mechanisms.

The UGC invited students, faculty members, educational institutions, policymakers, and other stakeholders to provide comments, recommendations, and feedback on the proposed guidelines.

The consultation process attempts to fine-tune the framework based on grassroots feedback before it is formally implemented throughout universities and colleges.

Stakeholders can view the draft guidelines and public notice on the UGC's official website. Feedback can be submitted electronically until July 30, 2025.