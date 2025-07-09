"Tomorrow’s promises": Kerala HC’s Justice VG Arun hails children raised without religion

Justice VG Arun of the Kerala High Court (HC) has praised parents who choose not to assign a religion to their children, calling such children the “promises of tomorrow” and commending their potential to question societal norms, as per a report by LiveLaw.

Speaking at an event organised by the Kerala Yuktivadi Sanghom, Justice Arun said, “I congratulate you for sending your children to school without filling up the religion column. Because these children are tomorrow’s promises. They will be the ones to raise questions that others hesitate to ask.”

The event was held to honour rationalist authors Pavanan and Vyshakhan, whom Justice Arun described as bold voices necessary in present times.

Justice Arun has a track record of progressive rulings on matters of religious identity. In 2022, he held that Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates cannot be denied to individuals just because they do not follow a religion.

In another significant ruling, he stated that people should be allowed to change the religion listed on their school certificates, asserting that “no one can be tied down to one religion.”

These rulings have been praised for protecting personal freedom and challenging administrative rigidity around religious identity.

During his speech, he also expressed concern over the rise in cyber abuse, noting that many First Information Reports (FIRs) he encounters involve vulgar or offensive language on social media.