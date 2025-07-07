IIM Bangalore: Courses, campus life, placement statistics

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has a lot to offer. Let's take a look
IIM Bangalore
IIM Bangalore(Pic: IIM Bangalore)

Situated in the heart of India’s silicon city Bengaluru is the campus of IIM Bangalore. Home to some of the country’s brightest minds, it continues to shape the future by producing world-class leaders, changemakers, and entrepreneurs.

Let us look inside the campus:

1. Courses offered

IIM Bangalore offers courses ranging from undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) to doctoral programmes. Let us take a closer look:

  • BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (DBE)

  • MBA (PGP): Two-year full-time flagship programme

  • Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Five-year full-time programme

  • Master of Management Studies (Public Policy) - PGPPM 

  • MBA-PGPEM: Two-year programme for working professionals

  • MBA-EPGP: One-year full-time residential programme for Experienced Professionals

  • MBA in Business Analytics

  • Executive courses

2. Life on campus

Built on a 100-acre campus, IIM Bangalore is said to be built on the design of the town of Fatehpur Sikri with its all-stone walls and landscaped gardens. The campus provides its students with a blend of aesthetics and innovation.

  • Accommodation: IIMB offers 16 residential blocks to the students along with a center for executive education participants, alumni, and visitors. The hostels have a special focus on sustainability with rooftop solar panels, motion sensor lights, and innovative water management systems

  • Academics: Classrooms, discussion rooms, lecture halls, and auditoriums with the latest technology and internet access

  • Library: The IIMB KS Krishnaswamy Library is one of India’s most advanced management libraries, with 2,35,000+ documents and access to 100+ databases and e-journals

  • Wellness and recreation: The campus offers facilities for soccer, cricket, tennis, basketball, volleyball, throw ball, badminton, and indoor games as well as a music room for its students

3. Placement stats

In the 2024 summer placement season, all 601 Students secured 100% placements with 140 Recruiters

  • 100% placement 

  • Top recruiters: Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, PwC, Amazon and more

  • Average CTC (PGP): Rs 35.92 LPA

  • No. of recruiters: 176, Students participated: 595

