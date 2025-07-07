IIM Ahmedabad: Courses, life on campus, placements

If there's one name that instantly rings a bell when we talk about management education in India, it is IIM Ahmedabad. It is consistently ranked first in the management category of the NIRF rankings and is also globally recognised for its MBA programs and unbeatable placement records.
But what does it offer to its students? Let us check out
IIM Ahmedabad offers a variety of programs tailored to different career stages:
MBA (PGP): Two-year full-time flagship programme
MBA-FABM: Focused on Food and Agribusiness Management
MBA-PGPX: One-year full-time programme for executives
ePGD-ABA: ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics
PhD in Management: For those looking to contribute to academic research
Executive Education: Short-term and customised programmes for working professionals
Spread across 102 acres in the heart of Ahmedabad, the campus provides all essential facilities to its students.
Accommodation: 27 dorms with single occupancy rooms, which can accommodate upto 720 students as well as 120 flats for married students and separate housing facility for faculty members
Academic block: State-of-the-art lecture halls, seminar rooms, and an extensive library
Sports: Outdoor and indoor sports complexes, gymnasiums, yoga rooms, and student-run cafes
Community spaces: The campus has its own cafes, banks and ATMs, children's creche facility, all-purpose store, courier, laundry services, pharmacy and residential doctors
At IIM Ahmedbad, the 2024 placement season was, once again, a clean sweep:
100% placement for both PGP and PGPX
Top recruiters: McKinsey, BCG, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Adani
Average CTC (PGP): Rs 35.5 LPA
Highest CTC (PGPX): Rs 1.08 crore