IIM Ahmedabad: Courses, life on campus, placements

Looking to join Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad? Here's all that you need to know
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Ahmedabad(Pic: IIM Ahmedabad)

If there's one name that instantly rings a bell when we talk about management education in India, it is IIM Ahmedabad. It is consistently ranked first in the management category of the NIRF rankings and is also globally recognised for its MBA programs and unbeatable placement records.

But what does it offer to its students? Let us check out

1. Courses offered

IIM Ahmedabad offers a variety of programs tailored to different career stages:

  • MBA (PGP): Two-year full-time flagship programme

  • MBA-FABM: Focused on Food and Agribusiness Management

  • MBA-PGPX: One-year full-time programme for executives

  • ePGD-ABA: ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics

  • PhD in Management: For those looking to contribute to academic research

  • Executive Education: Short-term and customised programmes for working professionals

2. Life on campus

Spread across 102 acres in the heart of Ahmedabad, the campus provides all essential facilities to its students.

  • Accommodation: 27 dorms with single occupancy rooms, which can accommodate upto 720 students as well as 120 flats for married students and separate housing facility for faculty members

  • Academic block: State-of-the-art lecture halls, seminar rooms, and an extensive library

  • Sports: Outdoor and indoor sports complexes, gymnasiums, yoga rooms, and student-run cafes

  • Community spaces: The campus has its own cafes, banks and ATMs, children's creche facility, all-purpose store, courier, laundry services, pharmacy and residential doctors

3. Placement record

At IIM Ahmedbad, the 2024 placement season was, once again, a clean sweep:

  • 100% placement for both PGP and PGPX

  • Top recruiters: McKinsey, BCG, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Adani

  • Average CTC (PGP): Rs 35.5 LPA

  • Highest CTC (PGPX): Rs 1.08 crore

campus
Courses
Placements
IIM Ahmedabad

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com