Is Muharram on July 6 or July 7? Will it be a holiday for schools? Read here

One of the most important periods for Muslims is the Islamic month of Muharram, which began on June 27. The tenth day of the Islamic month coincides with Ashura, the tenth day of the month. Thus, there have been doubts about whether Ashura would fall tomorrow, July 6, or on Monday, July 7.

Ashura will be observed on Sunday, July 6, since the moon of Muharram was already visible on June 26. Muharram Ashura falls on July 6 in the calendar of the Government of India, NDTV reports.

Schools, colleges, and offices would probably have remained closed on Monday if Ashura had fallen on July 7. However, Ashura falls on Sunday, which is already a holiday, so schools and colleges won't be closed for an extra day.

Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) academic calendar for 2025-26 has marked July 6 as the date for Muharram.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list makes it clear that July 7 is not a bank holiday. Since July 6 is a Sunday, banks will not be open.

In several regions, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, processions honouring the highly regarded Islamic figure Imam Hussain are anticipated to be held on the day of Ashura.