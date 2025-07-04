AI in education 2025: A new era of teaching and learning

The education landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) moving from the realm of the future to becoming an integral part of how schools, colleges, and learning platforms function today.

As we progress through 2025 and beyond, AI is no longer just improving education but reshaping the very way we teach, learn, and manage educational systems.

Read what board member, educationist, and social enterprise leader Ravichandran Venkataraman said to India Today about AI driving this transformation in the education system.

From personalisation to hyper-personalisation

AI-driven adaptive learning platforms are ushering in an era of hyper-personalised education. Tools like Khan Academy’s Khanmigo AI tutor curate lessons in real time, dynamically adjusting content based on a learner’s responses.

In India, platforms such as BYJU’S and Embibe harness AI to suggest practice exercises, video lessons, and remedial modules customised to individual student needs. In the US, ALT-School and the Gooru Learning Platform show how adaptive technologies can identify learning gaps and guide students through a personalised educational journey.

AI as a teacher’s assistant

Beyond aiding students, AI is proving to be a valuable co-pilot for teachers. In India, platforms like Scribetech and Teachmint offer AI-based solutions for automating attendance, report generation, and classroom management.

In the United States, Century Tech analyses student data to recommend targeted interventions, freeing up teachers to focus more on pedagogy than paperwork.

No more language and accessibility gaps

AI tools are also helping to make education more inclusive.

Google’s Read Along app, powered by AI, supports early readers in rural India by offering stories in multiple Indian languages. Globally, platforms like Duolingo use AI to deliver interactive language learning experiences to millions.

Schools in Japan and the UAE are leveraging AI-powered translation tools to support diverse, multilingual classrooms.

In rural Karnataka, innovative pilot programmes are using Microsoft’s AI-driven text-to-speech technology to help visually impaired students access educational content in both Kannada and English – a significant step towards inclusive learning.

In all these ways, AI is not just a tool but a transformative force in education, bridging gaps, improving outcomes, and enabling a future where learning is more accessible, personalised, and impactful.

Reimagining Assessment and Evaluation

AI is revolutionising how student performance is assessed.

For example, the ETS GRE now incorporates AI to evaluate written responses, blending the precision of machines with human judgment. In India, Embibe’s AI platform analyses not just the correctness of an answer but also the approach, considering time taken, problem-solving strategies, and hesitation patterns offering deeper insight into each learner’s style and comprehension.

A few CBSE-affiliated schools are piloting AI-driven tools for assessing spoken English and creative writing, which provide real-time, personalised feedback that helps students refine their skills more effectively.

Streamlining school operations

AI is also driving efficiency in educational administration. At Georgia State University in the US, a chatbot named Pounce handles thousands of student queries each year, boosting admission and retention rates. In India, Manipal Academy of Higher Education leverages AI to forecast enrollment trends, optimise timetables, and enhance student services.

Schools like the Podar International Group have adopted AI-enabled communication systems that automatically send parents updates on attendance, homework, and exams – creating stronger school-home connections.

Addressing ethical, digital and equity challenges

Despite its potential, AI in education brings ethical and logistical challenges. In 2023, the European Union introduced regulations to curb bias and opacity in AI-driven educational tools. In India, concerns around data privacy are rising as millions of students engage with EdTech platforms. While the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Act seeks to address this, its effective implementation remains crucial.

Moreover, a stark digital divide persists – rural schools often lack the infrastructure to support AI adoption. NGOs like eVidyaloka are working to close this gap, integrating low-cost AI tools with localised teaching initiatives to extend access to underserved communities.

Looking ahead: Human-AI collaboration

The future of education lies not in AI replacing educators, but in enabling them. At Finland’s HundrED innovation hub, schools are blending AI tools with project-based learning, nurturing student creativity, collaboration, and curiosity.

India is also laying the foundation for AI literacy. The CBSE, in collaboration with Intel, has introduced AI modules for students starting from Class 8. Forward-thinking institutions are even appointing “AI Coaches” to guide students in responsible and effective use of AI.

In essence, AI is not just a tool it is a transformative force that, when implemented ethically and equitably, can elevate education. As AI reshapes how we teach and learn, the fundamental purpose of education to unlock human potential remains as crucial as ever.