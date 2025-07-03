Will AI take over your job? Not if you’re a B-school graduate, according to this report

According to a new survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), employers continue to look to business school graduates for their versatility and strategic thinking, even as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more integrated into a company's decision-making and strategy development.

Employers may say that inflation and recession fears continue to impact their hiring decisions, but recent business school grads can remain positive about their prospects, boosted by the rapid integration of AI throughout the landscape, according to the survey, PTI reports.

According to GMAC's annual poll of worldwide corporate recruiters, problem-solving and strategic thinking are still the most sought-after abilities today, skills possessed by b-school graduates.

Furthermore, since last year, new hires' understanding of using AI tools has grown significantly in importance in the average employer's opinion, and it now ranks first on the list of abilities that employers will appreciate the most in five years.

This year's poll included 1,108 corporate recruiters and hiring managers from 46 countries, nearly two-thirds of whom worked for Global Fortune 500 businesses.

According to the report, an astounding 99 per cent of worldwide employers believe business schools can equip graduates for success within their businesses.

Furthermore, nearly two-thirds said that the skills acquired through a graduate business degree are more important than ever, as businesses increasingly incorporate emerging technologies.

According to the study, more than half of worldwide companies place a premium on communication skills in hiring decisions, with businesses also appreciating candidates' emotional intelligence and adaptability in current and future hires.

"56 per cent of global employers agree or strongly agree that the skills gained through a business degree are more important than before for businesses using remote or hybrid working arrangements and roughly the same percentage also agree or strongly agree that they value graduates of online or predominantly online and in-person programs equally," the survey report said.