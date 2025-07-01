AKTU announces odd semester results, urges students to verify online

Students enrolled at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow have a crucial update awaiting them. The university has now declared the One View Result 2025 for odd semester examinations, covering a broad spectrum of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. As highlighted by Economic Times, this announcement is relevant to students who took their semester exams in June.

Among the programmes listed are Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Bachelor of Fine Arts and Design (BFAD), Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), and Master of Architecture (MArch).

The specific semesters included in this round of results vary: BFAD results span the III, V, and VII semesters; BVoc students can check their III and V semesters; while MTech, MURP, and MArch pertain to the III semester. For mainstream technical courses like BTech and BPharma, V and VII semester outcomes are now live, alongside relevant MBA and MCA semesters.

Earlier this year, AKTU had released its even semester results. With this latest update, students can now track their academic standing across both regular and carry-over exams. As reported by Economic Times, AKTU generally conducts its semester examinations twice annually, ensuring students’ progress is systematically reviewed.

Those eager to access their scores can head to the official university portal — www.aktu.ac.in . The process is straightforward: navigate to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage, select the ‘One View Result 2025 – Even Semester’ link, input the roll number and required details, and submit to view or download the provisional marksheet.

However, it’s important to remember that this online document is merely for immediate reference. The formal marksheet, issued directly by AKTU, will be essential for any academic or administrative requirements.

Students are urged to use the correct roll number to avoid retrieval errors and to keep checking the official website for future notifications and releases tied to their courses.