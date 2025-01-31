Umar Khalid marked 1,600th day in prison on January 30; concerned public figures pen statement for his release

On January 30, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid marked his 1,600th day in prison. This milestone coincided with the 77th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in 1948, a date that has added significance to Khalid’s ongoing detention.
Khalid’s prolonged incarceration has sparked widespread calls for his release.
A statement signed by 160 individuals demanded the freedom of Khalid and others arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Prominent signatories include Rajmohan Gandhi, Amitav Ghosh, Naseeruddin Shah, Romila Thapar, Jayati Ghosh, Prabhat Patnaik, Nandini Sundar, Irfan Habib, Anand Teltumbde, Harsh Mander, Joe Athialy, and Christophe Jaffrelot, along with numerous academics, activists, filmmakers, and artists.
The statement condemns Khalid's detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), highlighting the absence of a trial or the possibility of bail.
It criticises the authoritarian regime for targeting Khalid, a man whose only supposed crimes are his advocacy for secularism, pluralism, and constitutional values. The signatories argue that his continued imprisonment is a grave injustice, especially when his protests were peaceful in nature.
The signatories further expressed deep concern over the treatment of Khalid, stating, “We are deeply disturbed to witness how a bright and compassionate young man like Umar, who is trained as a historian and nurtured as a critical thinker, has repeatedly been targeted, vilified and branded by an authoritarian regime.”
Khalid's case is part of a broader pattern of persecution against those opposing the CAA. The statement also calls attention to other activists such as Gulifsha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, and Shifa Ur Rahman, who have faced similar charges and imprisonment for their stance on equal citizenship rights.
The signatories criticise the use of anti-terror laws to target activists, asserting that these laws, along with lengthy judicial delays, create a situation where individuals are punished through prolonged detention without trial.
In their final remarks, the signatories express their hope for the eventual freedom of Khalid and other activists, wishing that they may continue their work toward an equal and just future.
"We sincerely hope to see Umar and these equal citizenship activists to be free so that they may contribute towards an equal and just future," they said.