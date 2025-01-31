Umar Khalid marked 1,600th day in prison on January 30; concerned public figures pen statement for his release

The statement condemns Khalid's detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), highlighting the absence of a trial or the possibility of bail.

It criticises the authoritarian regime for targeting Khalid, a man whose only supposed crimes are his advocacy for secularism, pluralism, and constitutional values. The signatories argue that his continued imprisonment is a grave injustice, especially when his protests were peaceful in nature.

The signatories further expressed deep concern over the treatment of Khalid, stating, “We are deeply disturbed to witness how a bright and compassionate young man like Umar, who is trained as a historian and nurtured as a critical thinker, has repeatedly been targeted, vilified and branded by an authoritarian regime.”



Khalid's case is part of a broader pattern of persecution against those opposing the CAA. The statement also calls attention to other activists such as Gulifsha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, and Shifa Ur Rahman, who have faced similar charges and imprisonment for their stance on equal citizenship rights.



The signatories criticise the use of anti-terror laws to target activists, asserting that these laws, along with lengthy judicial delays, create a situation where individuals are punished through prolonged detention without trial.



In their final remarks, the signatories express their hope for the eventual freedom of Khalid and other activists, wishing that they may continue their work toward an equal and just future.



"We sincerely hope to see Umar and these equal citizenship activists to be free so that they may contribute towards an equal and just future," they said.