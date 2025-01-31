Economic survey flags gaps in India’s medical education system, calls for reforms

The Economic Survey has highlighted critical challenges in India's medical education system, emphasising the need for affordability, accessibility, and regulatory improvements. This was stated in a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

Despite recent progress in the regulatory framework, there is still an opportunity to evolve and keep pace with the growing demand for medical professionals.



One of the most pressing concerns is affordability. While medical education fees in India are highly regulated compared to other professional courses, they remain prohibitively high, particularly in private medical colleges, which account for nearly 48% of MBBS seats. "If universal coverage is the goal, prioritizing cost and equity in medical education will be key to achieving it," the survey noted.



High costs have driven thousands of Indian students to pursue medical education abroad in nearly 50 countries, including China, Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Bangladesh. However, foreign medical graduates face significant regulatory hurdles when seeking to practice in India.

The consistently low pass percentage (16.65%) in the qualifying exam suggests concerns regarding the quality of medical education abroad, particularly the lack of adequate clinical training. “As policy intervention to dissuade medical education abroad is crafted, keeping costs in India within reasonable limits is essential,” the survey suggested.



Fee structures and accessibility

In government medical colleges, state governments determine tuition fees, while private unaided medical colleges follow a structure decided by a state-appointed committee led by a retired high court judge.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced guidelines to regulate fees for 50% of seats in private medical institutions deemed to be universities. However, despite these measures, tuition fees in private colleges remain steep, ranging from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore or more. The report stated, "This highlights the opportunity to make medical education more accessible and affordable for all."



Geographical and rural-urban disparities

The availability of medical education opportunities is skewed, with 51% of undergraduate (UG) and 49% of postgraduate (PG) seats concentrated in southern states. Additionally, healthcare access is disproportionately urban-centric, with an urban-to-rural doctor density ratio of 3.8:1.

This imbalance stems from variations in regional economic development, healthcare demand, and the expansion of medical value travel markets. As a result, rural areas continue to be underserved.



The demand for medical education has surged, with MBBS aspirants increasing from 16 lakh in 2019 to 24 lakh in 2024. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) remains the single entry point for medical education, both in India and abroad. Meanwhile, the number of medical colleges has risen from 499 in FY19 to 780 in FY25, with MBBS seats increasing from 70,012 to 1,18,137 over the same period. Similarly, postgraduate medical seats have grown from 39,583 to 73,157.



As of July 2024, India has 13.86 lakh registered practitioners of modern medicine, translating to a doctor-patient ratio of 1:1263. While medical education has expanded significantly, the survey underscores the need for further reforms to ensure affordability, accessibility, and balanced distribution of medical professionals across the country.