AP: Engineering student found dead in a stream; parents suspect foul play

An engineering student's dead body found in the Pambaleru stream near Gudur town in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh under suspicious circumstances, stated. report by The New Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as T Leha Nissi, 19, a second-year BTech student at a private Engineering college in Gudur.

Leha Nissi, who hailed from Sullurupeta, had been missing since January 20.

Ten days later, her body was found in a highly decomposed state, making identification difficult. Local residents who spotted the body informed the police, who suspect she may have died several days ago.

Leha Nissi was supposed to get married the next morning. However, she mysteriously disappeared, and her tragic death has now left her family devastated.

Given that a missing persons case was registered at the Sullurupeta police station on January 21, the police have intensified their investigation. Her body has been sent to the Gudur Area Government Hospital for post-mortem, and a case of suspicious death has been registered.

Leha's family and student organisations are raising serious doubts about her death, questioning whether it was a suicide or a case of foul play. They are demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth, according to the report by The New Indian Express.