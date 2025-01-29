VIRAL: Video of female professor and student performing Hindu wedding ritual in classroom sparks controversy

The incident took place at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) in West Bengal, as per PTI.

The video sparked outrage, with many questioning the appropriateness of such an act within an academic setting.

In response to the growing public outcry, the university administration acted swiftly, forming a three-member inquiry panel to investigate the matter. University officials confirmed that the professor had been placed on leave pending the completion of the investigation. The student involved has also been advised to refrain from attending classes temporarily.

‘Part of class exercise’

Defending her actions, the professor explained to university authorities that the ritual was part of a psycho-drama exercise for her class, meant to demonstrate certain psychological concepts.

She emphasised that there was no immoral intent behind the act and claimed that the videos were intended for internal documentation. However, the footage was leaked and shared widely, leading to a storm of criticism.

In response, MAKAUT’s officiating vice-chancellor, Tapas Chakraborty, acknowledged the professor’s clarification but emphasised that, given the public uproar, the university had to take action.

"She has clarified that it was an academic project and not meant for external circulation. However, since the videos have gone viral and created a controversy, we have asked her to proceed on leave until the committee submits its report," said Chakraborty.

The inquiry committee, which consists of three female faculty members from different departments, will investigate whether the professor’s actions were entirely academic or if further disciplinary action is warranted. The committee’s findings are expected to determine the next steps for the professor and the university.