Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani advises students: “Use AI, but don’t lose critical thinking”

Amid the growing dependence on artificial intelligence (AI) among youth and students, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani offered a word of caution to the younger generation while addressing the 12th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

Speaking on the role of AI in education, Ambani urged students to embrace the technology as a tool but not at the cost of independent thinking.

"Talking of artificial intelligence, I have a piece of advice for young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool for learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking," he said.

Emphasising the importance of human intelligence over artificial intelligence, he added, "ChatGPT ka zaroorat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho, artificial buddhi se nahi, khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain (Use ChatGPT when necessary, but remember — progress comes from your own intelligence, not artificial intelligence).”

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries is making significant strides in the AI sector.

Reports suggest that the conglomerate is procuring advanced semiconductors from NVIDIA to strengthen its AI capabilities. Additionally, Ambani is reportedly working on establishing the world’s largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat — an initiative expected to propel India’s artificial intelligence landscape forward.

Ambani’s remarks highlight the balance needed between leveraging AI advancements and maintaining human ingenuity in an increasingly automated world.