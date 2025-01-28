PM Modi to inaugurate 38th National Games in Dehradun; schools closed in view of visit

Schools in Dehradun remain closed today, Tuesday, January 28, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Following this, the PM will head to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to launch the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, as reported by ANI.



Official notice of school closures

The official order states, “In view of disaster mitigation, and under the powers granted by the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, a one-day holiday is declared for all educational institutions in the district on 28.01.2025. The Chief Education Officer and District Program Officer of Dehradun are directed to ensure the implementation of this order across all schools and Anganwadi centres,” ANI reported.



38th National Games: Key details

As per the schedule, Prime Minister Modi will first attend the event in Odisha at 11 AM at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. Later in the evening, at around 6 pm, he will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

This year’s Games will witness participation from 36 states and one union territory over 17 days, featuring 35 disciplines. Medals will be awarded across 33 sports, while Yoga and Mallakhamb will debut as exhibition sports.

Over 10,000 athletes from across India are expected to compete in the event.