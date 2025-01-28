Integrate mental health awareness into medical education: Experts at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

The 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 held on 28 January spotlighted an issue that is often overlooked but deeply pervasive: India’s mental health crisis. Two eminent psychiatrists, Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, and Dr Koushik Sinha Deb, Additional Professor of Psychiatry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, dissected the layers of this growing concern and propose solutions in a session on “The Silent Epidemic: Tackling India’s Mental Health Crisis”.

The care gap: A crisis of patients or practitioners?

One of the most pressing issues raised was the glaring shortage of mental health professionals in India. Dr Murthy stated, “While the number of psychiatry graduates has increased from 450 to 1,300 over the past 15 years, the demand for mental health services far exceeds the supply.”

She emphasised, “We must integrate mental health awareness into undergraduate medical education so that doctors and nurses can identify mental health issues just as they do physical ailments,” she added.

Dr Deb highlighted the economic disparity that drives mental health professionals to migrate abroad rather than serve in rural India. “Young psychologists face a dilemma, work in a remote village for a meagre salary or move to countries like Canada and Switzerland where they can earn thousands of dollars,” he said, pointing out the severe shortage of mental health professionals in smaller cities and towns in India.

The affordability challenge

The panel also addressed the financial burden of mental health treatment. With private psychiatrists charging anywhere between ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 per session, mental health care remains out of reach for many. Dr Murthy noted, “Out-of-pocket expenditure for chronic disorders is enormous. We need services that are not just accessible but also affordable.” She cited the Tele Manas Initiative as a step in the right direction, explaining, “This initiative provides multilingual tele-counselling services nationwide, connecting individuals with trained professionals for immediate support.”

Technology vs traditional care

The role of technology in mental health care sparked an engaging discussion. While digital mental health platforms aim to democratise access to care, Dr Deb warned, “Technology is often seen as a solution, but what we observe on the ground is that it remains an elitist approach. Most mental health apps operate in English, making them inaccessible to a large portion of the population.” He added, “AI-driven mental health apps should act as a bridge, ensuring human intervention remains at the core.”

Breaking the stigma

The session also underscored the deep-rooted stigma surrounding mental health, which prevents many from seeking help. Dr Murthy stressed, “We need more conversations like this to normalise discussions on mental well-being.” The speakers also touched upon conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, depression, and addiction, particularly among the youth. “Mental health issues affect everyone, but those from underprivileged backgrounds face additional vulnerabilities,” she noted.

A call to change

The discussion ended on a powerful note: Mental health is as important as physical health. “Early intervention can save lives,” Dr Murthy asserted. “In an era where loneliness, migration, and academic stress are rampant, it is crucial that we take a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach integrating awareness, affordability, and accessibility.”