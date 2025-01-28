Art is a path to self-discovery: Sandeep Narayan and Radhe Jaggi ask parents to advocate passion-focused education

Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan and classical dancer Radhe Jaggi have asked parents to adopt an alternative approach to education when their child has a genuine interest in any art form, sports, or any other thing.



Speaking at the 13th edition of Think Edu Conclave 2025 on Tuesday on the topic of "The Power of Art: Touching the Divine Within," the wife-husband duo, reflecting on their personal journey from childhood to becoming artistes, stressed parents to allow the children to pursue their passions (the magical subject they called), rather than imposing conventional paths will make them a better individual and self-disciplined.



Sandeep basically from a family with a music background, explained the art of music and how it transformed him into a disciplined person. He said, "Initially though I had an interest in music, I was not able to focus when I was asked to. However, music became my focus when my parents allowed me to drop one year of schooling." Dedicated to learning, he found its power released within him.



He noted that the power of music extends beyond mere entertainment, forging emotional connections and leaving lasting impacts on listeners. "Especially, when it comes to Carnatic music, the power of raagam (melody) can go in all different directions, soothing and energetic. Even within the diversity of raagams, a single melody has the profound ability to stir varied emotions in people," he said.



Similarly, Radhe spoke about her casual approach in childhood to various encounters in education, painting, or music, until she experienced a transformative visit to Kalakshetra at age 16. Unlike many dancers who begin their careers in childhood, she embarked on her journey towards classical dance as an almost adult, exposing her to the classical dancing that nobody in her family experienced, she said.



She noted that "Dance is just the beauty of art form, blending various aspects of dance that you could do just with a single body."

"Art step beyond that, that you're able to take and also being able to take everybody in the audience along with you."



Concluding the session, the duo showcased their talents through singing and dancing at the event.