MPs discuss Manipur violence, caste census, and controversy over comments on Ambedkar at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

A panel discussion on challenges and opportunities faced by first-time MPs in an era dominated by social media saw young Members of Parliament from both ends of the political spectrum speak their mind on a host of issues.

Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Jajpur MP Dr R N Behera, and John Brittas (Rajya Sabha member from Kerala) spoke about Manipur violence, caste census, and controversy over comments on Ambedkar at the panel discussion chaired by TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 held on Monday.

Opening the session, Santwana referred to Bimol’s viral debut speech in Parliament. Reflecting on the emotional speech, Bimol attributed its impact to his 35–40 years of academic experience. Criticizing the Union government’s silence on the Manipur violence, he said, “The Manipur case is not out of sight or out of mind but rather a case of out of mind and out of sight.”

Responding to a question on caste census, Dr Behera underscored the BJP’s respect for Dr Ambedkar and the party’s support for reservation. Dismissing the debate on caste census as unnecessary, he asked why the Congress failed to hold the caste census during its rule. Behera praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The BJP’s focus is only nation-building.” CPM MP John Brittas, however, disagreed. “It’s been over a year since Manipur started burning, yet the PM, who attends weddings in Kerala, hasn’t found the time to visit the state that’s in a crisis,” he said. On being asked about the marginalization of Left voices in Parliament, Brittas admitted that the strength of the Left has dwindled. “Disruptions in Parliament affected MPs of all parties, not just the Left,” he said.

Returning to the Manipur crisis, Bimol highlighted the confusion in fixing accountability in the issue, with the Union Home Minister blaming the Manipur government and the CM claiming lack of authority. When Santwana asked Behera if the issue was adequately discussed in Parliament, he blamed the opposition for stalling debates. “The opposition has no agenda but to create chaos,” Behera claimed, adding that first-time MPs struggle to find the opportunity to speak due to such disruptions.

The Ambedkar controversy, too, sparked a heated debate. While Behera credited the BJP for recognizing Ambedkar’s legacy, claiming that the party awarded him the Bharat Ratna, John refuted it, saying that the award was conferred under V P Singh’s National Front government.

Bimol also stressed the need to restore Parliament’s sanctity, urging MPs to be honest to their role in the society. Behera highlighted the role of deep tech and artificial intelligence in combating misinformation. John voiced concerns about AI’s potential to undermine democratic processes, but reiterated his commitment to preserving India’s diversity. “The idea of India, with its rich institutions and pluralism, must remain intact. It should not be reduced to unilateral uniformity,” he said.