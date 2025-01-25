"Protest to continue untill..." : Protesting students at NLU Odisha

The National Law University Odisha (NLUO) has been transformed into a site of heated protests as students began a demonstration at 9.00 am on January 24, 2025, voicing their grievances against the university administration. The protest, which has now lasted over 24 hours, underscores deep-rooted dissatisfaction with the arbitrary implementation of university policies, inadequate infrastructure, and a glaring lack of administrative sensitivity toward mental health and student concerns.

Arbitrary policies: No consultation, no clarity

At the heart of the unrest lies the administration's unilateral decision-making process. Students allege that significant academic and administrative policies have been implemented without prior consultation or even adequate notification.

One prominent issue sparking outrage is the sudden imposition of a tutorial evaluation component mid-semester. Students claim this not only breaches the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines for Student Entitlements (2013) but also violates the doctrine of legitimate expectation by altering examination patterns arbitrarily.

"There has been no transparency in these decisions," said a protesting student who wished to remain anonymous. They added, "We are a law university, and yet the administration disregards the basic principles of consultation and accountability. We expect our voices to be heard, especially on policies that directly affect our academic journey."

Hostel and proctorial rules have also come under fire, with students decrying the overreach of administrative powers. Provisions like Rule 4(5) of the Proctorial Rules 2024, granting disciplinary powers to wardens and librarians, and punitive measures disguised as "protective" actions have left students feeling harassed rather than supported.

Infrastructural woes: A campus in decline

The university's infrastructural shortcomings are equally concerning. Students report broken washroom facilities, non-functional geysers, and drinking water filters that fail frequently despite recurring repairs. The lack of accessible infrastructure for differently-abled individuals, including ineffective ramps, inaccessible washrooms, and limited lift access, further underscores systemic neglect.

A particularly contentious administrative decision was the closure of the academic block from 7.00 pm to 8.00 am. Students argue that this disrupts essential academic and extracurricular activities, undermining the vibrant campus culture.

"The quality of living on campus is dismal despite paying huge amounts of fees," said the protesting student and added, "Basic facilities like functioning washrooms and drinking water are a constant struggle. The administration’s indifference to these issues speaks volumes."

Mental health and administrative apathy

The students have also accused the administration of being insensitive to their mental health concerns. Emails from the Dean, described as dismissive and unprofessional, have exacerbated their frustration. The students feel unsupported and unheard, particularly when seeking redressal for legitimate grievances.

Adding to their distress is the lack of trust in the university's grievance redressal mechanisms. The Student Grievance Redressal Committee, mandated under UGC regulations, exists only in name, according to the students. Inconsistent appointments and red tape have rendered the committee ineffective.

Protest in progress: A call for accountability

The students’ demands are clear: Accountability, transparency, and dialogue. "We’ve tried to communicate with the administration repeatedly, but meetings are deferred indefinitely. This lack of responsiveness leaves us confused and helpless," the protesting student shared.

Despite the stress of continuous demonstrations, the students remain determined. They have pledged to continue protesting until the administration provides a comprehensive clarification and relief for their concerns.

"The ball is in their court now," the student said and added, "We are ready to engage in dialogue, but we need the administration to meet us halfway and address the concerns of the students. This isn’t just about policies—it’s about the respect and dignity of the student body."

What lies ahead?

As the protest stretches on, the future depends heavily on the administration's response. Students hope for an open dialogue where their demands, ranging from the reconsideration of arbitrary policies to addressing infrastructural and mental health concerns, are met with sincerity.