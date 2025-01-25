Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh urge CM Naidu for probe into student's death

On January 24, members of the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) demanded a detailed probe into the death of a student of Narayana Junior College at Somaladoddi in Anantapur. In a letter given to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the association's State President N Srikaram, General Secretary G Eshwarayya and Honorary President M Kota Reddy urged the government to cancel the college’s permission and initiate strict action against the management, stated a report by The Hindu.

Additionally, they also demanded strict measures against private junior college management pressurising students for fee payment.

Given instances of cases junior colleges operating from apartments without basic infrastructure and safety facilities, in violation of the norms laid down by the Board of Intermediate Education, the association demanded immediate action against officials who had granted permission to such institutions.



Additionally, instances of private junior college managements exerting undue pressure on financially disadvantaged students, who were waiting for a grant of fee reimbursement for fee payment, were on the rise, the association members said and called for action against such colleges.



SFI extends support

Leaders of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have also demanded stringent action against corporate educational institutions that harass students for fee payments.



In a statement released, the federation's State President K Prasanna Kumar and Secretary E Ashok cited a recent incident at Chaitanya College’s Goshala campus, where a student who had returned from the Sankranti holidays was denied entry into the campus unless he paid the fees. The situation forced the student and his father to stage a protest outside the campus at midnight, after which, he was allowed inside.They expressed grief over Thursday’s incident at Narayana College in Anantapur in which Charan, the student who could not pay fees and was made to stand for hours, jumped from the third floor of the building to his death.



They criticised Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh for remaining silent over the “rampant exploitation of students in corporate educational institutions”. Additionally, they questioned the silence of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan who had expressed concern over student deaths in corporate institutions before the elections and had promised action against such managements, the report by The Hindu stated.