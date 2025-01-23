BPSC 70th combined (Preliminary) examination results released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the results of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Examination on January 23, 2025, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh. Candidates eager to find out their results for the various positions under the Combined Competitive Examination, including the Finance Administrative Officer (FAO) and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), can download the results directly from the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.



The BPSC 70th Preliminary Examination was conducted on December 13, and a total of 21,000 candidates cleared the exam. To access their results, candidates can follow the link provided or navigate through the official site.



Here are the key details regarding the exam and results:

Organisation: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name: BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 70th Exam)

Posts Available: Administrative and Executive

Total Vacancies: 2035

Result announcement date: January 23, 2025

Exam dates: December 13, 2024, and January 4, 2025

Format of BPSC 70th prelims exam: Offline

Selection process: Includes preliminary examination, mains examination, and a personality Test

Official website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in



To assist candidates, a step-by-step guide on how to download the results is provided below:

1. Visit the official BPSC website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on the link titled "Result: 70th Prelims Combined Competitive Examination."

3. Download the PDF of the results.

4. Utilise the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number in the list of successful candidates.

5. If your roll number appears in the BPSC 70th CCE result PDF, congratulations! You have been selected for the BPSC Mains exam.

6. Download the PDF of the BPSC 70th Result 2025 and make sure to print it for your records.



Previously, a few candidates called for the cancellation of this recruitment exam; however, the commission reported that no instances of malpractice were detected during the examination. With 2,035 positions open for recruitment through this preliminary examination, approximately four lakh candidates appeared for the exam.