WB gov't seeks death penalty for RG Kar convict; files appeal with Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court today, Tuesday, January 21, granted permission to the West Bengal government to file an appeal against the Sealdah court's order regarding the RG Kar convict's sentencing, reported PTI.



The Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death in the RG Kar Hospital doctor's rape and murder case, yesterday, Monday, January 20.



State's appeal for death penalty

Advocate General Kishor Datta approached a division bench led by Justice Debangsu Basak to seek permission for an appeal. The state aims to challenge the verdict and request the imposition of the death penalty on Roy, the sole convict in the case.



Challenging Sealdah court's verdict

The state government sought the high court's approval to file an appeal, contesting the order passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah on Monday, January 20. The Sealdah court had sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death, stating that the crime did not meet the "rarest of the rare" criteria for a death sentence, reported PTI.



In addition to the life sentence, the Sealdah court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Roy and directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the deceased doctor's family.



WB CM criticises decision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the Sealdah court’s decision. On Monday, January 20, she asserted that if the case had been handled by Kolkata Police, a death sentence would have been ensured.



Later, Banerjee took to her social media platform X handle to express more critical views regarding the verdict. She confirmed that the state government would challenge the Sealdah court's ruling and approach the Calcutta High Court.