RG Kar rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment for Sanjay Roy to be pronounced today

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kolkata is set to announce the quantum of punishment today, January 20, Monday afternoon for Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering a 31-year-old duty doctor at the West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

The Sealdah court is expected to deliver its verdict by 2.45 pm. Roy continues to claim innocence, alleging that investigative agencies forced him to sign multiple documents. Both the CBI and the victim's family have demanded the death penalty as the maximum sentence for Roy.



To ensure security, the court premises have been fortified, and nearly 500 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from commenting on the expected sentence. “I had earlier demanded the death penalty, but it depends on the judge and how the case has been framed,” she said.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das had declared Roy guilty on Saturday, January 18, for the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9 last year.



Key points on the RG Kar rape case verdict:

- Sanjay Roy has been convicted of raping and strangling the victim.

- He was found guilty under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

- Section 64 (rape) mandates a punishment of no less than 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

- Section 66 (causing death or persistent vegetative state of the victim) prescribes a minimum of 20 years imprisonment, which can extend to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

- Section 103(1) (murder) allows for life imprisonment or capital punishment.



The charges under which Roy has been convicted carry a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, with the maximum being the death penalty.